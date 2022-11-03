FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The Historic Folsom Ice Rink is returning for the winter season with a new location for the rink along with other new changes.

According to a news release from the Folsom Historic District, the ice rink will be moving from the turntable in the Historic District Plaza to the area right below the turntable. The release said to “think of Leidesdorff St. as the new ‘front door’ of the Ice Skating Rink.”

The news release said that they will only be moving the rink for this year in order to upgrade the original ice rink and will return to the turntable next year.

This year there will be a brand new management team along with a new ice-making system which will allow for a better quality of ice. There will also be a bunch of new features such as rentable fire pits, updated skates, several $10 Tuesdays, and different themed nights.

The rink will be opening on Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. and will remain open through Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Jan. 16, 2023.

Tickets will be sold online and at the ticket booth, however, it will be cashless.