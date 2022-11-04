FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell will remain on the electoral ballot after a judge dismissed a petition filed by the city that could have disqualified her.

Kerri, who is running for reelection to the District 5 City Council seat, was at risk of being removed from the ballot for allegedly having a fellow council member help her gather voter signatures for her campaign, which would be a violation of state law.

One month ago, the city manager learned that Howell may have illegally signed her nomination letter for the city’s District 5 seat, since the process requires candidates to personally gather signatures or be present when they are gathered.

The City of Folsom filed a complaint to seek a judge’s ruling on whether to allow Howell to stay on the ballot or disqualify all of her votes.

Howell told FOX40 News on Thursday that she believed the situation would soon be behind her because of a judge’s tentative ruling, which became final on Thursday afternoon.

The complaint was dismissed because the judge determined that a voter must present this type of complaint and not the city.

“It was a distraction, and at the end of the day, probably a waste of my time, my money, the city’s time, and the city’s money,” Howell said on Thursday.

“I knew that this was likely to happen the entire time and that was explained to the city before they filed the suit, yet they filed it anyway,” she continued.

On October 3, the city of Folsom found Howell potentially signed her nomination papers illegally for the midterm election.

According to state code, the candidate must acknowledge they watched every supporter sign their name. Howell later said in an interview to The Sacramento Bee that another council member was the person responsible for four of the twenty signatures needed.

“It was certified by the city clerk, and it was certified by county elections and so that’s why my name was on the ballot,” Howell said.

Since Howell’s name was already printed on ballots, the California Attorney General advised the City of Folsom to either allow Howell to remain on the ballot or nullify all votes in her favor.

As of four o’clock Thursday, Howell says that decision no longer matters.

“The court in reviewing all of the documentation determined and issued a tentative ruling, that basically threw out the city’s lawsuit…dismissed it.”

Anna Rohrbough, the other candidate for the Folsom District 5 seat, said to FOX40 News, “In the end, I’m never banking on getting in office that way,” referring to the fact that the race for the seat continues.

Rohrbough admits the last four weeks distracted her campaign, but the former four-year councilwoman from Mukilteo, Washington says now’s the time to win Folsom’s vote fair and square.

“What I think it’s done is given people more of an opportunity to say, ‘that would be great, however, you’re going to win, anyways,’” Rohrbough said.

She says she will continue challenging the incumbent mayor who, for the time being, appears to remain on the ballot.