(KTXL) — A student at Folsom High School has a new bicycle thanks to the efforts of the campus’ school resource officer, according to the Folsom Police Department.

In March, the high school student told school resource officer Morgan Sears that his bike lock had been cut and his bike had been stolen.

Sears began looking for the stolen bike, but was unable to get any information on where the bike may have gone.

Knowing that this was the student’s only means of transportation to school, Sears began searching for ways to replace the bike.

After working with community partners, Sears found that DICK’S Sporting Goods would be able to donate a bike to the student.

“We appreciate Officer Sears’ outstanding work and excellent community partners willing to help,” the police department wrote in a news release.