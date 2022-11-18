FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.

She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.

According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and Yuba City. Those winnings range from $10,000 to $25,000

The California Lottery had its largest-ever Powerball jackpot, along with a winner, earlier this month. A winning ticket for the $2.04 billion jackpot was realized hours after technical issues delayed the 8 p.m. drawing time.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold in Altadena, an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County.