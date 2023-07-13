Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
77°
WATCH NOW
FOX 40 News
Sign Up
Sacramento
77°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Inside California Politics
National and World News
Get FOX40 Newsletters
Live Traffic Map
Watch Now
Politics from The Hill
NewsNation
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Fairfield business vandalized with swastikas and …
Top Stories
Marauders looking to last season to fuel 2023 campaign
Video
War of words continues between Mayor Steinberg, DA …
Video
San Joaquin County sheriffs pull cars out of river …
Video
Human remains found in car pulled from California …
Video
Weather
Sacramento Weather Radar
Map Center
Get Breaking Weather Newsletter
Warnings
FOX40’s Weather Team
FOX40 Weather in 40
Top Stories
Cities activate cooling centers ahead of 100-degree …
Video
Top Stories
Sacramento enduring another heat wave as second weekend …
Video
Top Stories
Another heat wave forces cities to open cooling centers …
Video
Heat likely to continue in the Sacramento area after …
Video
Sacramento to be hit with triple-digit temperatures. …
Video
These are the cooling zones that will open in the …
Video
Sports
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Republic FC
49ers
Raiders
Football
Baseball
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Final Quarter
Indy 500
Top Stories
Marauders looking to last season to fuel 2023 campaign
Video
Top Stories
Republic FC, Track 7 Brewery to host celebration …
Video
Kings bring back Neemias Queta, sign Portuguese big …
Former Kings star Matt Barnes brings youth basketball …
Video
Round of 8: Women’s World Cup is wide open after …
Video
Community
Be Our Guest
Community Calendar
Contests
Conversations for Change
Destination California
Pros Who Know
Sustainable Sacramento
Studio40 LIVE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Get FOX40 Newsletters
DOWNLOAD: FOX40 Mobile App
Nexstar television stations in the Western United States
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Antenna TV
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Folsom
Folsom faces ‘structural deficits’ in the coming …
Top Folsom Headlines