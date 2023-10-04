(FOX40.COM) — Two men were arrested on Sunday after allegedly being caught with more than $1,500 worth of stolen items from various stores including 60 cases of Red Bull, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m., officers arrived at a Target in Folsom following reports of a theft at the major retailer and learned from the reporting party that two men were seen loading about $500 worth of merchandise into a white vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and identified the two men, one of whom was on probation, according to police.

The vehicle was stopped and during a search officers located the large amount of Red Bulls along with several other items stolen from Target and other stores.

A small container of methamphetamine was also located in the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and facing charges of organized retail theft, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.