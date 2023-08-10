(FOX40.COM) — The City of Folsom is projected to see serious “structural deficits” over the next five fiscal years, according to city officials, and could be seeking a local tax increase to cover some of the financial shortfalls.

“We have shown you over and over again the projected deficits over the next five fiscal years, beginning in the fiscal year 2024-2025,” Folsom City Manager Elaine Andersen said during the Folsom City Council’s July 25 meeting.

These budgetary deficits will affect departments that receive funding from the general fund, like the fire department, police department, library department, parks and recreation department and public works department.

Andersen outlined that these projected deficits are due to a change in Folsom’s sales tax revenue, rate of growth and rising costs in employee compensation and benefits.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Folsom began with a balanced budget of around $102 million and by year-end was facing an expense deficit of nearly $600,000.

The city is also facing a $20 million funding shortfall to address aging infrastructure across the city including, parks and facility repairs, trail maintenance, staffing needs and equipment maintenance and replacement.

On June 8, the city council approved the 2023-24 budget of $246 million.

“Although the City of Folsom’s General Fund is currently in a fiscally sound position thanks to the prudent and conservative planning by the City Council, we are facing a situation where expenses are growing at a faster rate than revenues,” Andersen said in June. “As a result, we anticipate deficits as we work towards balancing the budget in future years.”

Folsom Mayor Rosario Rodriquez brought forward the idea of having Andersen create a Community Priority Advisory Committee to look over the city’s services and programs that are provided through the general fund and advise the council on what the people of Folsom want.

“This would be extraordinarily time-consuming for the staff involved, which is fine, but that is why it is really important to discuss it as a city council because it would be something that I would be working on probably nearly daily and the CFO as well,” Andersen said.

The initial item had the committee meeting two times a month over five months for a total of 10 meetings. Andersen said the maximum cost of the committee would be around $150,000.

One of the councilmembers in opposition to the creation of the committee was councilmember Sarah Aquino who mentioned that this work has already been done by a previous committee.

“We did pay a consultant already to do a community survey and we got back a few maybe several hundred responses,” Aquino said. “I think that begs the question, do we need to spend $50, $60, $75,000 or whatever it is and significant staff time to learn what we already know.”

During public comment on the possible committee, former Folsom City Attorney Bruce Cline spoke in favor of the committee but also that other actions will need to be taken to increase the city’s revenue.

“I think it is absolutely essential that you have a committee where you have residents engage, Cline said. “I think the reality is that council is going to have to put a sales tax measure on the ballot. I don’t think there is any way around it and that has to happen in 2024.”

Rodriguez put the motion out to the council to give the city manager direction to create the committee with a maximum cost of $75,000. The motion did not receive a second.