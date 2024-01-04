(FOX40.COM) — An organized law enforcement operation in Folsom led to the arrest of 21 people related to $17K worth of merchandise stolen from various retail stores.

“Shoplifting and organized retail theft continues to be an issue nationwide,” Folsom Police Department said in a social media post. “Locally, Folsom Police Department took 159 reports of retail theft in December 2023 alone.”

In response to what police call a rise in crime, Folsom PD collaborated with California Highway Patrol (CHP) to set up four “retail theft blitz operations” throughout December that targeted retail businesses within the city.

The operations reportedly resulted in the apprehension of 21 individuals involved in retail theft and the recovery of over $17,000 worth of stolen retail merchandise.

“Looking ahead, the Folsom Police Department remains committed to curbing the rise in retail theft with a series of planned retail theft blitzes in 2024,” Folsom PD said. “The collaboration with the California Highway Patrol has proven instrumental in addressing this issue, and the Folsom Police Department extends its gratitude for their ongoing support.