(FOX40.COM) — Folsom Police announced that officers will conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city on the night of Oct. 27.

The agency did not specify the location but said that checkpoint locations are based on the number of crashes involving impaired drivers.

Folsom Police said that this particular checkpoint was being funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency also said that impaired driving does not only include alcohol, but that officers would also consider if drivers were under the influence of some prescription medications, marijuana or other over-the-counter drugs.