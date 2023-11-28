(FOX40.COM) — The Fonz, Henry Winkler, will be visiting the Sacramento area in March 2024 to discuss his newly released autobiography ‘BEING HENRY…The Fonz and Beyond’.

On March 15, 2024, Winkler will be discussing his book along with his more than 50 years of experience in Hollywood at the Harris Center in Folsom.

“Each ticket purchase includes a meet and greet and a copy of my book, which I will be happy to sign,” Winkler wrote in a social media post.

Winkler is best known for his iconic character Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, also known as ‘The Fonz’ or ‘Fonize’ in the classic sitcom Happy Days.

Beyond his acclaimed acting career, Winkler has also written nearly 40 children’s novels with his co-author Lin Oliver. The writing duo’s ‘Alien Superstar’ trilogy became a New York Times bestseller.

Winkler and Oliver wrote their first book ‘Niagara Falls or Does It? Hank Zipzer the World’s Greatest Under-Achiever’ in 2003 and based it on Winkler’s own experience of going through school with an undiagnosed case of dyslexia.

There are now 17 Hank Zipper books with the most recent issue, ‘A Brand-New Me! Hank Zipper the World’s Greatest Under-Achiever’ being released on April 20, 2010.

