(FOX40.COM) — Multinational corporation and technology company Intel announced that it will be laying off hundreds of employees in Sacramento County over two weeks starting on Sunday.

According to the California Economic Development Department, 235 employees from Intel’s Folsom campus at 1900 Prairie City Dr. will be laid off.

“Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while reducing costs through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company,” Intel wrote in an email to FOX40.com.

The company has more than 10,000 employees in California.

“These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect,” Intel continued in their emailed statement.

As 2023 comes to a close, Intel has laid off almost 750 employees at its Folsom campus.