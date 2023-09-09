(FOX40.COM) — “Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney,” hosted by Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom is scheduled to happen on Oct. 6.

Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney, starring Trina Johnson Finn, is a 90-minute live entertainment show that brings the top-selling hits of the late Whitney Houston to the stage and “transports the essence and persona of Whitney for a night of exhilarating and gripping performances,” an event spokesperson reported.

Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College presents Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney starring Trina Johnson Finn on Oct. 6/Courtesy photo

The event will showcase some fan-favorite songs from Whitney Houston’s past albums, “along with snappy dialogue” providing personal insight behind each song. It is also advertised to include some of Las Vegas’ hottest musicians, two incredible background vocalists, and four dynamic dancers.

“This amazing production will be a wonderful treat for all the Whitney Fans around the world,” according to a recent press release.

Trina Johnson Finn will star as Whitney Houston in “Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney,” hosted by Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom Oct. 6./Courtesy photo

Trina Johnson Finn is described as “a versatile artist with class, sophistication, and charisma, a stellar entertainer, and a bonafide crowd-pleaser wherever she performs. Many consider Finn a “Triple Threat,” which is a Hollywood term for entertainers with multiple talents and a dazzling personality to match.

Finn was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri where she studied Voice Performance and Theater at the UMKC Conservatory of Music. She has appeared on such shows as The Grammy Awards, Oprah, MTV Music Video Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Awards, and the American Music Awards.

She has also reportedly worked with entertainers like Barbra Streisand, MC Hammer, Smokey Robinson, Michael Bolton, Valerie Simpson, and The Family Stone.

Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney is scheduled to happen Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College, 10 College Parkway, Folsom. For more information visit HarrisCenter.net.