(FOX40.COM) — A short pursuit in Folsom on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a man with an outstanding felony arrest warrant, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Jimmy Buckley, 50, was pulled over around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Wales Street and Natomas Street as his SUV matched the description of a vehicle involved in hit-and-run about 15 minutes earlier.

Buckley gave officers a false name and drove away and as he turned through the intersection, the SUV and trailer allegedly struck a truck that was not involved in the chase.

Police said he then drove his vehicle into two police cruisers before striking a light pole and finally disabling his vehicle.

It was found that the SUV Buckley was driving had been stolen, according to police.

He then attempted to flee on foot before he began fighting with officers and even trying to take an officer’s stung gun.

Buckley was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing charges of:

• Possession of a stolen vehicle

• Obstructing a police officer

• Vehicle theft

• Felony hit-and-run (causing injury)

• Evading police in a vehicle

• Evading police in a vehicle with wanton disregard for safety

• Evading police in a vehicle while driving the wrong way on a roadway

• Giving a false name