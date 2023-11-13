(FOX40.COM) — Tens of thousands of dollars were stolen after two masked men robbed a Folsom cell phone store and assaulted its employees.

On Nov. 9 around 5:45 p.m., the Folsom Police Department say two men wearing masks robbed a cell phone store in the 900 block of East Bidwell Street in Folsom. One of the suspects had a handgun.

Folsom Police department is investigating a robbery that happened at a cell phone store in Folsom on Nov. 9/Folsom Police Department

During the robbery the robbers assaulted two employees at the store with their fists and a pistol, according to the police department. The suspects took electronics and fled through the back of the store toward Montrose Drive.

Police reported the amount of the loss is estimated to be tens of thousands of dollars. The injured employees were treated at the scene.

Folsom officers say upon arrival to the crime scene they searched for the suspects but did not locate them. They encourages anyone with information to Detective Justin Cain at 916-355-7231 or jcain@folsom.ca.us

Police say that witnesses described the men as light-skinned black males in their teens. One wore blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with white writing and black shoes. The other was wearing blue track pants with white stripes, a black sweatshirt with a red, white, and black design on the back, and black and white shoes.