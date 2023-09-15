(FOX40.COM) — Folsom Police arrested a man Friday in connection with an investigation of alleged child sexual abuse on a Folsom school campus.

Police said that 23-year-old Gary Jimenez, of Folsom, was taken into custody after detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

Police said they were contacted on August 31 by Folsom Cordova Unified School District officials about “an incident that had been reported on campus of Folsom Middle School” that day.

Detectives who took charge of the investigation “discovered multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, oral copulation with a person under 14 years old, and kidnapping,” police said.

The charges connected to Friday’s arrest are believed to have taken place at Folsom Middle School, police said.

Police also said that a temporary work agency employed Jimenez in the final months of the 2022-2023 school year and that he had been placed at Oak Chan Elementary School, and he may have been employed at other school districts.

He was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail and has bail set at $1.4 million.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call 916-312-1174 or 916-930-1098, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4957.