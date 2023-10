(FOX40.COM) — Nighttime construction is currently underway at the intersection of Greenback Lane and Folsom Blvd.

The City of Folsom reported that from From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily a project is in the works to enhance the existing sewer system. Some lanes may be closed.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov 10. No major traffic delays are expected.