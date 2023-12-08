(FOX40.COM) — A former Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was convicted on charges related to impersonating an officer and illegal gun possession, according to prosecutors.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Hector Chavez pleaded no contest to a felony charge of illegal possession of an assault weapon and a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a peace officer on Nov. 7.

Prosecutors said Chavez was off duty when he took merchandise from a Home Depot in Elk Grove on April 15. A loss prevention officer approached Chavez, but he fled.

Chavez was later detained by Elk Grove police officers who found him with the stolen merchandise.

The sheriff’s office suspended Chavez after his arrest and revoked his law enforcement powers, prosecutors said.

Over the next five months, prosecutors said Chavez used an old sheriff’s office identification card to purchase multiple firearms that only law enforcement officers are lawfully allowed to possess.

On Aug. 25, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at Chavez’s home and found multiple firearms that had been converted into assault weapons, the district attorney’s office said.

Chavez is set to appear in court for sentencing on Dec. 9, 2024, more than a year after his conviction. The district attorney’s office said he is expected to be sentenced to a court offer of 180 days behind bars and probation.