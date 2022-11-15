SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former track coach for St. Francis High School was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said that Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach as well as a coach for “Sac Elite” which is a private running group.

Rios first met the victim in 2018 when she was only 13 years old and joined Sac Elite.

The district attorney’s office then said due to COVID restrictions and St. Francis’s running program being shut down, Sac Elite members began running in small groups. Because of this, Rios “began running more closely with the victim and gradually developed an inappropriate relationship with her.”

On the victim’s phone, Rios downloaded an app that would delete the inappropriate messages he would send after they were received.

Rios then kissed the victim on the mouth in July of 2020 and proceeded to tell her that it would be their “little secret,” the district attorney’s office said.

After that, a separate incident occurred and Rios “grabbed the victim from behind and forcibly held her while he groped her private areas.” The victim tried to escape, however, the district attorney’s office said that the two were alone and Rios was bigger than her.

Rios did allow the victim to leave, however, he told her not to say anything about what happened.

Rios was ultimately convicted of “eight counts of sexual assault against a minor, including one count of forcible digital penetration of a minor, one count of sexual battery by restraint and six counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a 15-year-old, while being more than 10 years older.”