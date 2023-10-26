Four members of the San Francisco Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested this week in connection with a “targeted” shooting in Sacramento County that took place in July of this year.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were detained on October 24 with help from the FBI and several special teams from law enforcement agencies in Sacramento County and the Bay Area.

The sheriff’s office said that on July 8, deputies responded to the community of Fair Oaks after a report of a shooting.

Deputies who responded found a man shot in the stomach. The man was taken to a hospital and ultimately survived.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office gang suppression team determined that the shooting “was gang-motivated and the victim was targeted,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said that on Tuesday, Oct. 24, the agencies served search warrants at seven locations and took the four suspects into custody, as well as found 15 firearms, around $112,000 in cash, Hells Angels indicia and “intelligence documents.”

The suspects were identified as Valentino Venezia, Dominic Venezia, Ederic Llerena and William Kibblewhite, the sheriff’s office said.

All four face charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle, criminal gang conspiracy and gang enhancement.

The four were taken to different jails in the Bay Area and are scheduled to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on October 27.