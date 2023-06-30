(KTXL) — Four Sacramento residents were shot near a south Sacramento bar on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that three men and a woman were walking towards a parking lot near the intersection of Florin and Power Inn roads after a nearby bar closed when a vehicle approached and began firing at them.

Around 10 to 15 shots were fired at the four people, leaving each person with at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

When law enforcement arrived on scene at around 2:20 a.m., they found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg and learned that the other three people had already self-transported to area hospitals.

At this time none of the victims are believed to have life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

Law enforcement are still working to gather suspect information.