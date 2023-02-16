(KTXL) — Sacramento County residents with a household income of less than $59,187 could get free tax preparation help through March 30.

There are three Department of Human Assistance locations where residents can get help.

— Video Above: Meals on Wheels Yolo Opening New Kitchen to Serve Increasing Demand

•2700 Fulton Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821: Thursday 5 – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – Noon.

•2450 Florin Rd., Sacramento, CA 95822: Monday/Wednesday, 5 – 8 p.m.

•5747 Watt Ave, N. Highlands, CA 95660: Monday/Wednesday 5 – 8 p.m.

Appointments are needed, and they can be scheduled by dialing 211. According to the county, to qualify, investment income must also be less than $10,300 for the year.

The county said residents should bring the following to their appointments.

•Valid Photo ID (for you and your spouse)

•Social Security cards for all persons on your tax return

•All tax forms (W2s, 1099s, student loan interest/tuition statements, book receipts, etc).

•Last year’s tax return (if available)

•If you plan to itemize your deductions, bring the necessary paperwork (mortgage interest statement, real estate taxes, charitable donations, etc.)

•If you had health insurance through the Affordable Care Act or Medi-Cal, the 1095-A and/or 1095-B

•If you are married and filing jointly, both spouses must attend

The free tax preparation help is a program done in partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.