(FOX40.COM) — The funeral services for a 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot by another child in Sacramento County will take place on Saturday and will be open to community members, according to a statement from Liberty Towers Church.

“I just need people to care. My son was in the right place, doing the right thing. He was outside where people say kids are supposed to be!” reads a statement from Brittani Frierson, the mother of Keith ‘KJ’ Frierson.

A public viewing of Keith will take place starting at 11 a.m., with funeral services starting at 1 p.m.

The funeral services for Keith will include a series of activities called “Phases of Grief,” which are meant to help children process and understand grief, the church said.

Keith was fatally shot on Dec. 30 by another 10-year-old boy who allegedly took a gun from his father’s vehicle and fired one shot before fleeing.

The father of that boy faces charges related to the shooting, including a charge of possession of a stolen weapon, and has “sole criminal liability and responsibility” for the deadly shooting, the District Attorney has said.

Keith attended Strauch Elementary, and his family is encouraging community members to wear Mustangs jerseys if they wish but asks that Keith’s name not be worn on clothing to keep the services semi-formal.

Liberty Towers Church is located at 5132 Elkhorn Blvd., Sacramento CA 95842.