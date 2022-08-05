GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police.

Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue.

The vehicle was found to be stolen, according to police, after they were provided with the license plate from the caller.

Because of the location of the vehicle, the UAS was used to ensure the safety of the responding officers, according to police.

Officers said they were able to safely approach the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied and were able to later return it to its rightful owner.