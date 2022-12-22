SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and having a firearm while having a felony conviction. He was found and arrested in West Sacramento.

Rogers was found and arrested on the island of Saint Croix, one of the main islands of the U.S. Virgin Islands, with the help of several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, the sheriff’s office said.

He reportedly had arrest warrants for attempted murder and having a gun while having a felony.