(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a child reported missing Thursday morning.

The agency said 10-year-old Adaleena Alejo was last seen around 6 a.m. near her home, close to the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads.

She is described as being at risk due to her age. The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, dark shorts and white shoes.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 916-874-5115.