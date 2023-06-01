(KTXL) — A Grant High School student was pronounced dead on Thursday morning after being shot in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old man, soon to be a graduate of Grant High School, appeared to have been shot in North Highlands by someone who approached the passenger side of the vehicle and fired into the vehicle.

Law enforcement has yet to determine how the vehicle ended up at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Marysville Boulevard where the victim was able to find a Twin Rivers school resource officer.

The student was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story.