(KTXL) — A vegetation fire on Friday morning threatened a neighborhood in rural Rancho Cordova, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

At around 10:05 a.m., numerous fire engines, brush crews, water tankers and a single helicopter responded to a grass fire near the 12000 block of Evanston Way in Rancho Cordova.

Crews found that several homes were in the path of the fire and a fire attack was conducted on the ground and in the air to stop the fire’s progress.

At around 10:35 a.m., crews were able to stop forward progress of the fire and hold it at around 7.2 acres.

No structures were damaged, no injuries were reported and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Photos from Metro Fire show a towering column of smoke as fire crews work to box in the flames that threatened homes only a few hundred yards away.