(KTXL) — A vegetation fire on Friday morning threatened a neighborhood in rural Rancho Cordova, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.
At around 10:05 a.m., numerous fire engines, brush crews, water tankers and a single helicopter responded to a grass fire near the 12000 block of Evanston Way in Rancho Cordova.
Crews found that several homes were in the path of the fire and a fire attack was conducted on the ground and in the air to stop the fire’s progress.
At around 10:35 a.m., crews were able to stop forward progress of the fire and hold it at around 7.2 acres.
Wildfire Information
•Zonehaven, CAL FIRE and NIXLE: Websites you can use for wildfire information
•‘AlertCalifornia’ live cams to provide more insight into natural disasters
•These are the items to include in your emergency kit in case of a disaster
No structures were damaged, no injuries were reported and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Photos from Metro Fire show a towering column of smoke as fire crews work to box in the flames that threatened homes only a few hundred yards away.