A recent analysis found which states have the most irresponsible drivers. (Getty)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Region will receive $20 million in federal funding to go towards modernizing transportation as a part of a $119.6 million state-wide funding program.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced on Thursday that it will aid in funding eight Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) projects across California, including projects in Sacramento, Sutter and Yuba Counties.

The program is intended to help accelerate projects that would modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation.

The Sacramento Area Council of Governments received $5 million to fund “mobility zones” across the region to aid disadvantaged communities and integrate data.

Priority projects that are selected under this grant are intended to reduce travel times, barriers to access and transportation costs for members of the community, including disadvantaged households.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the project could improve environmental sustainability by reducing vehicle miles traveled through an increase in access to transit and lower or zero-emission transportation options.

Funding was also given to the Yuba-Sutter Transit Authority to modernize their public transit bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles.

The transit authority was awarded $15 million to build a new transit facility on a 19.72-acre site and convert their existing bus fleet to zero-emission buses.

The new transit facility will also support solar power generation to meet the energy needs of the new buses along with a charging infrastructure installation and micro-mobility services.

The remaining six grants included; $20 million to the Port of Los Angeles, $1.6 million to the Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation, $15 million to the city of Fontana, $25 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority, $15 millions to the city of Inglewood and $23 million to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency