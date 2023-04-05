(KTXL) — Sacramento County is currently holding on to numerous unclaimed checks, ranging in value from a few dollars to thousands. Here’s how to check if one of those unclaimed checks may be yours.

Residents can check if they have any unclaimed checks by visiting the Sacramento County Auditor-Controller’s website.

The website lists all Sacramento County warrant (checks) with the exception of those considered private, such as welfare payments, child support and employee payroll.

Unclaimed checks could also belong to businesses, so residents and business owners alike should check the website.

People who believe the county is holding onto an unclaimed check of theirs will need to create a claim and submit a signed affidavit.

There are varying affidavits depending on if an unclaimed check belongs to a single person, a business or multiple people. If the check is for more than $100, the affidavit will need to be notarized, with the original going to the county.

Those submitting claims will have to provide a proof of address, such as a driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement, etc. An Unclaimed Previous Addresses form can also be submitted that lists your last address for the past three years.

People who can not provide certain documentation can still submit a claim, according to the county.

“If, for any reason, you cannot prov​ide the documentation as requested, pleas​e attach a letter explaining why you are entitled to the uncashed warrant and any special circumstances that may apply to your claim,” the county says on its website.

The paperwork will then need to be mailed or delivered to the Auditor-Controller Department:

County of Sacramento

Department of Auditor-Controller

700 H Street, Room 3650

Sacramento, CA 95814



ATTN: Warrant Accounting Unit