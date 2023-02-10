(KTXL) — Part of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County will be closed for several hours on Saturday, Caltrans said.

The closure will be on northbound Highway 99, near Galt, for the right #2 lane and the Mingo Road on- and off-ramps. Emergency construction work will be going on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last exit before hitting the closure will be at Twin Cities Road. Caltrans said traffic is expected, and drivers should use Interstate 5 as an alternate route.

The emergency construction is to repair damaged pavement near Galt. According to Caltrans, aging pavement and the storms in January led to major potholes on that part of the highway.