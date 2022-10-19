SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A student a Hiram Johnson High School was diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Officials said the student is currently isolated at home with care and is no longer at risk of exposing school staff and students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Parents of students who may have been exposed received letters from officials.

“Currently, public health will only be testing students and staff who shared a classroom with the diagnosed student,” officials said in a press release. “Public Health and Hiram Johnson High School have scheduled a time to provide screening tests for identified students to detect potential inactive (latent) TB infection.”

According to officials, exposure to someone with the active disease must be close and prolonged with others to become infected. The majority of people who become infected with latent tuberculosis don’t progress to having the active disease and don’t transmit the germ to others, officials said.

Both inactive and active tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotics, according to officials.

“Public Health is working closely with school officials to proactively investigate and screen any potential exposures,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in a statement. “The risk of contraction for students and staff is low.”