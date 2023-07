(KTXL) — A homeowner lost control of a burn leading to a small grass fire in Wilton, the Wilton Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, the homeowner was burning something around 9 a.m. near Miwok Court and wind spread the fire to a nearby field.

The fire department said that a second field caught fire but that low-cut grass prevented the fire from spreading.

The fire burned around 3 acres.