(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a potential homicide in South Sacramento on Sunday evening, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incident occurred near the 8200 block of Gerber Road, officials said.

According to authorities, the call came in just after 4 p.m. when the victim was said to have been found by someone passing through the area.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.