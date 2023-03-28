(KTXL) — A house fire in Elverta left about 10 cats dead and two people injured on Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Firefighters arrived at the house and found there was heavy fire throughout most of the home.

According to Metro Fire, the two owners of the cats entered the home to try and rescue the cats, but they were unsuccessful.

(Photo from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District) (Photo from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)

Metro Fire said the two owners were able to make it back out of the home and were taken to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.