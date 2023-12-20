(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County officially has the third largest chronic individual homeless population in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual homeless count.

HUD defines an individual experiencing chronic homelessness as, “an individual with a disability who has been continuously experiencing homelessness for one year or more, or has experienced at least four episodes of homelessness in the last three years where the combined length of time experiencing homelessness on those occasions is at least 12 months.”

According to HUD, Sacramento County has a chronic individual homeless population of 4,003 people, which only falls behind Los Angeles, 30,442 individuals, and New York City, 4,548 individuals.

Locally, Sacramento County is far above the chronic homeless individual populations of neighboring counties.

When combining the chronic homeless individual populations of San Joaquin, Placer, Stanislaus and Solano counties, Sacramento County still has 2,189 more chronic homeless individuals.

The 4,003 individuals cited by HUD are those defined as those experiencing “chronic individual homelessness,” but the county has a total of 9,281 people experiencing some sort of homelessness.

Of these 9,281 people, 71.8% of them are unsheltered, according to HUD.

Sacramento County will be conducting its 2024 Point-in-Time Count on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

“The PIT is a huge community-wide effort that gives people a chance to make a meaningful

contribution toward better understanding where we are and is a great way to contribute toward

addressing and ultimately ending homelessness,” said Lisa Bates, Chief Executive Officer of

Sacramento Steps Forward.

The 2022 count found that the county’s homeless population grew nearly 70% between 2019 and 2022 and that the percentage of unsheltered homeless people was maintained at 72%.