(FOX40.COM) — Two people were hospitalized following a fight at an apartment complex Sunday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a ‘huge’ fight involving 20 to 40 people on Sky Parkway around 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that one man was stabbed in the face and was taken to the hospital.

Another man was taken to the hospital with an injury to the head.

Two juveniles were detained as a result of the fight.

According to the sheriff’s office, all of those involved live at the apartment complex.