(KTXL) — El Dorado, Placer and Sacramento counties are reporting icy roads that have caused at least one multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.

At around 6 a.m. in Roseville, icy conditions along Walegra Road over Dry Creek caused a nine-car collision, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn office.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but images show that some vehicles suffered major damage and even left the roadway.

In El Dorado County, CHP Placerville advised drivers to slow down as there are icy road conditions across the county during the morning hours.

At around 7 a.m., the City of Folsom shared that Rainbow Bridge is closed due to a traffic incident on the bridge, thought to be caused by icy road conditions.

The city advised that drivers exercise caution along Rainbow Bridge, Folsom Lake Crossing and Natoma Crossing.

The National Weather Service said that a freeze warning is in effect until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday.