SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holidays are upon us, and for those who are in the spirit of the season, multiple events are happening throughout the Sacramento area.

Tree lightings

There are different holiday-themed trees throughout the Sacramento area with some scheduled to light up sometime in early December.

The holiday tree at the Old Sacramento Waterfront has been lit up since Nov. 23 and is a nice sight for visitors and residents during the season.

Here are other holiday tree lightings throughout the Sacramento region:

California Capitol Tree: Dec. 1, 5 p.m.

Citrus Heights: Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Folsom: Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

Roseville: Dec. 1, 6 p.m.

Rocklin: Dec. 3, 4 p.m.

Lincoln: Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Holiday light displays

There are multiple holiday light displays that’ll get you in the holiday spirit starting with the Fab 40s in East Sacramento, one of the city’s annual holiday traditions.

Another holiday display can be found in the neighborhood of Dovewood Court in Orangevale. The cul-de-sac has lit up in Christmas lights as part of a tradition that has gone on for over 35 years, according to Visit Sacramento.

Holiday lights can also be found in Rancho Cordova for the Holiday Lights Drive-Through Experience, an event where families can see lights from their vehicles. There are over 200 lighted silhouettes, three dozen vignettes, and a “surprise around every corner” while driving through the display, according to Visit Sacramento.

Enchant Christmas

Enchant is a holiday event at Sutter Health Park that includes a light show and Christmas-themed maze with a 100-foot tall Christmas tree, an ice skating rink, and a village with artisan vendors, specialty crafts, and boutiques.

The event runs through Monday, Jan. 1 and tickets are $34 for adults and $20 for children. Children under the age of two do not need a ticket to enter. Tickets are $31 for seniors and any person with a military ID.

Imaginarium Light Up the Night

Imaginarium allows guests to walk through 15 acres of mazes that featured three million lights. While guests walk through the event, they’ll be able to see light exhibits, various different shows, and other entertainment.

There’s also an ice skating rink, laser tag, a laser maze, and a carnival.

Tickets for Imaginarium can be purchased online and are $25 for adults and $19 for anyone over the age of 62, along with children from 4 to 12 years old.

General admission on the weekends for adults is $27 and $21 for anyone over 62 and also for children from 4 to 12 years old. The event is free for children under 3 every day.

Ride passes to the carnival can be bought and added to the tickets.

Theatre of Lights at Old Sacramento Waterfront

With the holiday tree at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, guests can also enjoy the Theatre of Lights for nightly entertainment.

The Theatre of Lights show features a live-action retelling of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a live dramatization of the balconies above K Street in Old Sacramento, according to the Old Sacramento Waterfront website.

Click here for a full schedule of the Theatre of Lights show.