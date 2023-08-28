(FOX40.COM) — On Sunday morning, huge bright orange flames engulfed the Casa Bella Galleria on Del Paso Boulevard, a mainstay in the heart of the heights, for the past 20 years.

“Sick to our stomachs. Dizzy, Nauseated. Right now my stomach is like… just horrible,” Casa Bella Galleria owner Shane Curry told FOX40.com.

At 2:30 a.m., Shane Curry and his wife Rhoda Curry received a call from their security company saying that the back door alarm was triggered and the inside motion detectors.

Sacramento Fire investigators are still determining the cause of this devastating blaze, which destroyed the entire building, along with everything inside.

The building is estimated to be worth at least $1 million, not including the value of the contents inside.

“I feel like I’m in a dream and I’m gonna wake up tomorrow and everything’s gonna be fine… But unfortunately, it’s not,” Rhoda Curry said.

A witness to the inferno was Doug Walrath, who has lived across the street from the furniture store for about 20 years.

“I haven’t seen a fire like that ever in my lifetime,” Walrath said. “And it was amazing. So hot, and the soot was everywhere and all over everything. That’s why I’m cleaning off the car this morning.”

The Currys said their goal is to rebuild as fast as they can so they continue to serve the community that has supported them since 2004.

“We will get through this. We appreciate… we’ve gotten a ton of support… not just family and immediate friends, but from customers we’ve gotten from the community…,” Shane Curry said.