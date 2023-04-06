(KTXL) — An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail was found dead in the booking area on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:30 p.m., the 35-year-old man, along with another group of inmates, was told that food was being served but the man did not move.

Deputies found him to be “medically” unresponsive and life-saving measures were attempted by deputies and jail medical staff until firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department declared him dead.

The man had been booked into the jail earlier that day after being booked by the California Highway Patrol for numerous felony charges including, assault upon another person with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and more.

An inmate death investigation is underway and the cause of death and identification of the inmate will be provided by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.