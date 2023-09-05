(FOX40.COM) — An image circulating social media of suspected Delta High School students making “hate-associated gestures” has caused officials with the River Delta Unified School District to launch an investigation, according to District Superintendent Kathy Wright.

Wright told FOX40.com on Tuesday that they were sent a screenshot last night of “four students displaying and making hate-associated gestures at an outside location.”

The district administration has begun their investigation as of Tuesday morning and plans to impose “appropriate disciplinary actions.”

“We absolutely will not tolerate such horrific behaviors and actions and appropriate disciplinary actions will be assigned immediately as these behaviors are in direct opposition to the values, beliefs, and goals of our schools and the district as a whole,” Wright wrote to FOX40.com.

Delta High School is located in Clarksburg, about 15 miles south of Sacramento, along the Sacramento River.