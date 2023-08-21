(FOX40.COM) — A person was found dead in the back of a vehicle in Rio Linda on Sunday afternoon after law enforcement responded to a parking enforcement call, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to a call on I Street, just off of Elkhorn Boulevard, for a parking violation and found that the moving van had been reported stolen.

While law enforcement were conducting a final search of the vehicle before it was moved, a body was found inside of the van.

“Our patrol deputies arrived, and did confirm that, yeah it looks like a human body that’s in there, from there they weren’t able to confirm if there was anything suspicious or not, so just out of an abundance of caution, we did have our homicide detail come out,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

This incident is still being ruled a suspicious death by law enforcement as they wait for further information from the crime lab to determine if this a homicide or not.

The sheriff’s office says that this type of incident is uncommon for the area and that the community should not be concerned about safety at this time.