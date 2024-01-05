(FOX40.COM) — After 60 years, customers of Sam’s Hof Brau are wondering if the beloved restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

Following damage from a fire and a series of setbacks, the Arden-Arcade restaurant’s initial plan was to reopen, bringing hope to loyal customers.

•Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire (February 2023)

A photo of the restaurant surfaced online with a “for lease” sign displayed in front of the family-owned business, prompting questions about a permanent closure.

When a FOX40 News crew visited the restaurant on Jan. 3, a sign in front of the building said “watch for our reopening.”

In a statement sent to FOX40, Sam’s Hof Brau owner Kenneth Schlesinger said the restaurant is not permanently closing and patrons should “keep an eye out” for an update in the next 30 to 60 days on social media.

“We are not closing permanently, just temporarily as we are waiting on funding and permits,” Schlesinger said. “As for the For Lease (sign), we are testing the market to see if anyone would be interested in investing money into the building and business.”

A fire damaged the restaurant in February, resulting in “major” damage but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.

Sacramento Metro Fire District previously told FOX40 that the restaurant wasn’t empty when a two-alarm fire broke out. While an employee was painting, they noticed heavy black smoke, immediately exited the building and called 911.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant closed its dining room and served food as take-out only. The restaurant also closed temporarily in January 2023 due to a power outage during the winter storms.

After February’s fire, restaurant owners said on a Facebook post they didn’t have “much of a timeline” for a reopening, as the fire was under investigation.

Sam’s Hof Brau has been a staple in the Arden-Arcade community since its opening in 1959.

After Sam Gordon opened the eatery, it was sold to the Denny’s Corporation in the 1960s before eventually being repurchased by the Gordon family.