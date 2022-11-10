ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Isleton Fire Department said it is investigating a fire that ignited early Thursday morning and burned playground equipment.
The fire department said crews were dispatched to a fire at Wilson Ball Park on Andrus Circle around 4:30 a.m.
“Unfortunately for our small city, it appears at this time the playground equipment at Wilson Park is going to be a full loss,” the Isleton Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
The fire department asked residents to avoid that part of the park while it investigates the fire.