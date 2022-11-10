ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Isleton Fire Department said it is investigating a fire that ignited early Thursday morning and burned playground equipment.

The fire department said crews were dispatched to a fire at Wilson Ball Park on Andrus Circle around 4:30 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Unfortunately for our small city, it appears at this time the playground equipment at Wilson Park is going to be a full loss,” the Isleton Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The fire department asked residents to avoid that part of the park while it investigates the fire.