SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A life-sized replica statue of Colonel Sanders was returned to its owner after it was stolen from her front porch, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The statue has stood on the front porch of the owner, 92-year-old Gloria Reyes of Fair Oaks, for 13 years and it went missing Monday.

“Reyes was devastated and left wondering how anyone could steal something that brought so much happiness to her and the community around her,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The hope of seeing the Colonel dressed up again for St. Patrick’s Day or Cinco de Mayo was lost. Thankfully, Reyes called us to assist in tracking down the colonel.”

According to authorities, detectives were able to locate the statue after they were notified that the suspected thief tried to pawn it at a local shop.

The sheriff’s office said its detectives were unharmed while retrieving the statue.

Image courtesy the Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

“While waiting to be returned to the rightful owner, Colonel volunteered to do some work for our detective and they happily obliged,” the sheriff’s office joked in the post which was accompanied by a photo of the statue positioned in a cubicle. “And now, Colonel Sanders has been reunited with Ms. Reyes and should be able to return to his regular duties of standing guard on her front porch.”