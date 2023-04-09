(KTXL) — After a kidnapping suspect was reported near Antelope on Sunday, a pursuit ensued through Sacramento County and ended in a police shooting in Elk Grove, according the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento station.

Officers with the North Sacramento CHP station received reports that a suspected kidnapper was seen with the victim in the vehicle near the intersection of Elverta Road and Watt Avenue.

As the pursuit neared the area of CHP South Sacramento, their officers took over. The pursuit ended when the vehicle came to a stop at Big Horn Boulevard and Amber Creek Drive in Elk Grove.

The suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm, and officers shot at the suspect, but they were not hit, according to law enforcement. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect was placed in custody.