(FOX40.COM) — A fighting involving at least 50 people in North Highlands on Tuesday night resulted in two people being sent to the hospital, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

During the fight, shot spotters in the area detected nine gunshots, possibly from different caliber firearms.

When deputies arrived at the scene along Cornelia Way a man was found lying on the street with a head wound sustained from the fight. Another person was found to have been shot in the leg.

The two were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recover.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and found that the home where the fight took place was a vacation rental that was rented for the party.

Currently, no arrests have been made and no one has been detained.