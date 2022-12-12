(KTXL) — Del Campo High School students are all reportedly safe after a lockdown happened on Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

A message on the school’s website said the lockdown was due to a “possible threat on campus,” and the sheriff’s office said they responded due to a report of a student with a gun. However, the sheriff’s office said the “campus checked clear,” and no one was identified or arrested.

Nearby schools, Will Rogers Middle, Charles Peck Elementary and Thomas Kelly Elementary were put into a shelter-in-place out of precaution, according to Del Campo’s website.