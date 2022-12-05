SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the recent cold and rainy weather in the Sacramento area, officials from Sacramento County activated warming center locations for those who need a place to stay warm.

According to county officials, the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance (DHA) is operating a warming center at its midtown Sacramento office at 1725 28th Street. The warming center at the DHA office will be open through Dec. 8 and is operated from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The county said the DHA is helping its unhoused population with a Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program.

Check-in started on Nov. 19 and there is currently no check-out date, but the DHA team will monitor the weather to determine check-out dates, according to the county.

The county said capacity will depend on motel room availability motels it is partnering with and all rooms will be used.

As for the City of Sacramento, officials are operating the following two warming centers through Dec. 8 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.:

Outreach and Engagement Center — 3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, Ca 95821

North Fifth Street Shelter Lobby — 700 North Fifth Street, Sacramento, Ca 95811

The Outreach and Engagement Center can hold up to 50 people while the Fifth Street Shelter Lobby can hold up to 30 people.

For those in need of a ride for weather respite, the city of Sacramento and Sacramento Regional Transit are partnering to provide free rides to the warming center at the Outreach and Engagement Center.

The free rides began on Dec. 2 and will run through Dec. 8.

To ride for free, a copy of a flyer must be presented prior to boarding SacRT’s bus on Route 1. The free rides are available from approximately 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to the city.