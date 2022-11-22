SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District announced Tuesday that they will be continuing remote learning through Wednesday following police activity at their campuses.

On Monday, Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown after a threat was made against the campus.

“Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River College. Los Rios Police Department cannot yet verify the validity of the threat, so we have locked down the campus as a precaution and alerted students, faculty and staff. We will provide an update as soon as one is available,” Los Rio Community College District administrators wrote on Monday.

The lockdown had been lifted by the afternoon following a full sweep of the campus by law enforcement that resulted in no weapon being found or person being injured.

The district said that students will return to campus on Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break and that students with questions about their classes should contact their instructors.